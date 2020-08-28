Former Badger Gordon opens up about hometown Kenosha

Melvin Gordon is entering his sixth NFL training camp, but football might not be the primary focus of this attention at the moment.

Gordon grew up in Kenosha, and has most of his family still living there.

During the past week Kenosha has been in the national spotlight for police brutality and racial injustice. Leaving Gordon in disbelief.

"It's scary to know that you can go outside and now feel safe anymore," Gordon told reporters in a virtual press conference on Friday. "In a community that I thought was one of the safest."

Gordon may be entering his sixth season in the NFL, but first with the Denver Broncos. He already has had all eyes on him. Earlier this week Gordon stood in front of his new team and talked about Kenosha and what was happening in his hometown. An emotional experience for Gordon.

"It's tough in general. Being a man, and having to stand up in front of a group of men and show emotion, show weakness in a sense," Gordon described.

"No man likes to do that, but anytime Kenosha was brought up where I kept seeing it repeatedly, I would get emotional about it and I had to get it off my chest."

With the NFL pandemic protocols, Gordon is unable to leave training camp and be with his family in Kenosha. He says that is one of the hardest parts of this situation.

Gordon realizes the influence the professional sports world is already making on racial injustice.

"The NBA missing out on games, we haven't started our season yet to be able to compare and contrast what we can do and how we can do it. I can guarantee those conversations will be had," said Gordon.

"We just have to bring awareness to this because it's getting out of control it's disgusting."