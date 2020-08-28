France won’t ban Huawei but favors European 5G systems

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says France is not excluding China’s Huawei from its upcoming 5G telecoms networks but favors European providers for security reasons. The French leader said he told the Chinese president about his preference for European providers such as Ericsson and Nokia. Macron said “It’s normal that we want a European solution” for security reasons. France is limiting Huawei to eight-year licenses and is restricting its 5G technology to protect military bases and nuclear installations. U.S. officials say Huawei is a security risk, which the company denies. Macron met Friday in Paris with the Chinese foreign minister.