Greek sniffer dog finds 100 kilos of Italy-bound cocaine

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A sniffer dog in Greece has led coast guard officers to a large cocaine shipment hidden in a truck bound for Italy. The coast guard said the discovery was made Thursday at the western Greek port of Patras as the truck was about to board an Italy-bound ferry. The coast guard said Friday that a 63-year-old Greek man was arrested on drug trafficking charges, after 105 kilograms (231.5 pounds) of cocaine were discovered, shrink-wrapped 100 plastic packages. Authorities said the drugs had an estimated street value of at least 3 million euros ($3.6 million).