In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

MGM Resorts plans to lay off 18,000 workers as the casino company struggles with the fallout from the pandemic. The Las Vegas-based parent of the Bellagio said in a letter to employees that furloughed employees will keep health benefits until Sept. 30, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The cuts amount to a quarter of its employees. The company joins Delta and American Airlines and Coca-Cola in announcing major job cuts this week.