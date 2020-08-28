Judge won’t release full report on handling Smollett case

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has refused to release the full report on how an Illinois prosecutor handled the case against former actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin said Friday much of the material compiled by special prosecutor Dan Webb on the actions of State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is similar to what has already been widely published in the case. In his report released earlier this month, Webb criticized Foxx and her staff for how they decided last year to toss charges against Smollett.