Kanye West sues to get on Wisconsin presidential ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has filed a lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports West filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court on Friday. The state Elections Commission decided earlier this month that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on Aug. 4. West announced a presidential bid in July. Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Joe Biden.