Libya’s Tripoli- based gov suspends minister after shooting

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s Tripoli-based government has suspended its interior minister following a shooting at a demonstration in the capital earlier this week. In a statement Friday, the United Nations-backed government said the minister will face an investigation over ‘violations’ committed against protesters. On Sunday, at least six people were abducted and others wounded when armed men in military dress attacked a demonstration against the deteriorating economic situation, according to Amnesty International. The minister had accused one of the militias in the shooting and forced disappearance of peaceful protesters, but not by name it. Militias have featured heavily in the country’s civil war.