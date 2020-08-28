Licenses suspended for 2 medics in ‘dead’ woman alive case

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who was declared dead was discovered alive at a funeral home. Regulators are also taking steps to suspend the licenses of two emergency medical technicians who were at the scene in Southfield. The crew was called to Timesha Beauchamp’s home Sunday. They tried to revive the 20-year-old but said they found no signs of life. More than two hours later, Beauchamp was found breathing at a funeral home. She is in critical condition at a hospital.