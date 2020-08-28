Madison-area movie theaters begin to reopen, but is it safe to go yet?

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- For many people, there's nothing quite like watching a movie on the big screen -- one of the many things we couldn't do over the last few months.

Friday, two theaters reopened -- Marcus Point Cinema in Madison and Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie.

"Five and a half years ago, we opened the place," said Marcus Palace General Manager Tom Reichelt. "And now, we're going to reopen it."

The safety precautions start outside: All doors can be opened with a foot-pull. Inside, marks on the floor remind people to keep a social distance. There are 21 gallons of hand sanitizer available at any one time throughout the theater, and you get a new cup every time you get a refill.

"We're going to make sure we clean not only the seat... but all of the touchpoints, so railings, wood, on the way down as well," Reichelt said.

The biggest change is the number of people per movie.

Now, a theater that seats 299 will only have 10.

"It's like a private showing," Reichelt said. "So take advantage of it while we can. Even furthermore, I believe it's really going to help the experience and help peoples' confidence."

Thomas Simms says he feels safe at the theater -- and was one of the first in line Friday, making the trek all the way from Janesville to see "The New Mutants" on the big screen.

"The theaters there are closed," he said. "The only closest one is in Rockford, Illinois, or up here in Sun Prairie... It's been a long time, and it's an escape we all miss."

Because seats are so limited, the theater is advising people to order tickets ahead of time on its app. People can also order concessions on the app, and pick up the food when they arrive.

The 10-person limit is straight from county health officials.

In a statement to 27 News, Public Health Madison and Dane County said,

PHMDC has worked with the executive VP at Marcus Theatres. They are well aware of the number restrictions for opening. Other theatres in Dane County opening must also abide by the current Orders and limit customers to 10 per show.

But still, is it safe to sit inside with others for hours at a time?

In this case, UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof says yes.

"I think if you're in a large theater that holds 300 people, and you have 10 people in there, outside of family members grouped together, that would seem to allow for significantly more space than the 6 feet we want to see," he said.

Pothof says it's more risky than going to a supermarket, but less risky than going to a bar.

The key, he says, is making sure people actually follow the safety protocols.

"We have to make sure that these plans we espouse to, that we put down on papre and say, 'This is what we're going to do' -- are actually the plans that we carry out in reality," he said.

The theater is reopening slowly at first -- only open Friday, Saturdays, Sundays and Tuesdays -- with limited hours, and replaying a few movies in addition to new ones.