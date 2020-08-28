Madison Catholic school petitions State Supreme Court to challenge virtual school mandate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A catholic school in Madison petitioned the Wisconsin Supreme Court Friday to fight an emergency public health order that requires some children start the school year virtually.

On August 21, Dane County officials ordered schools closed for in-person instruction in third grade and above. St. Ambrose Academy, a 6th-12th-grade Catholic classical school on Madison’s west side, argues the order was issued 60 hours before it was set to reopen.

On Wednesday, August 26th, attorney Misha Tseytlin of the Troutman Pepper law firm, sent a letter on behalf of St. Ambrose Academy and seven other Catholic parish and school plaintiffs to county officials, asking that they rescind the order by no later than Friday at noon. The academy cited “unconstitutionality and unlawfulness of the School Closure Order."

Public Health Madison & Dane County did not respond to the deadline given by St. Ambrose. The academy is now asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take action.

St. Ambrose has raised more than $100,000 for legal expenses to fight the order.