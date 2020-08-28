Man booked in slaying of 3, including Fort Hood soldier

NEWTON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Texas say a suspect in the March shooting death of a Fort Hood soldier and two other people has been arrested in Mississippi. Killeen police said agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Barnard Lnell Morrow on Friday in Newton, Mississippi. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Texas. Authorities gave few details but said Morrow is charged with capital murder of multiple people including 23-year-old Spc. Freddy Delacruz Jr. It’s unclear whether Morrow has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.