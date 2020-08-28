Man pleads to 39 manslaughter counts in container case

LONDON (AP) — A truck driver from Northern Ireland has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England. Ronan Hughes, 40, of County Armagh in Northern Ireland, pleaded guilty Friday at Central London Criminal Court in the deaths of the migrants. The victims were found Oct. 23 in the back of a truck in an industrial park in the English town of Grays. All of the victims were Vietnamese citizens.