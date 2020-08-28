Men presenting themselves as pastors charged in $28M scheme

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal indictment charges three Maryland men with presenting themselves as philanthropic pastors to raise money from churchgoers and other investors in a Ponzi scheme that defrauded victims out of more than $28 million. The indictment unsealed Friday says the three men used investor money to pay off other investors and to fund lavish lifestyles that included luxury cars, private jets and family vacations. The indictment includes fraud charges against 35-year-old Dennis Mbongeni Jali, 40-year-old John Erasmus Frimpong and 61-year-old Arley Ray Johnson. Jali was the owner and CEO of a Largo, Maryland-based company called “1st Million Dollars,” which had satellite offices in Florida and elsewhere.