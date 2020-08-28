Mozart meets COVID-19: Finnish opera adapts classic piece

HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish National Opera is kicking off its fall season with a coronavirus-themed production. “Covid fan tutte” is a satirical take on Mozart’s classic opera piece “Cosi fan tutte,” with an adapted contemporary story line that reflects the Nordic country’s pandemic experiences. The 100-minute Finnish-language piece accompanied by the Austrian composer’s original score conveys “scenes from the coronavirus spring” in Finland. It looks at citizens’ feelings of insecurity, job losses, travel restrictions and social isolation, among other topics. The Finnish National Opera was forced to cancel its performances last spring because of the pandemic.