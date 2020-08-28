New charges filed against woman in Jennifer Dulos case

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prosecutors have filed new evidence tampering charges against a woman accused in connection with the presumed killing of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who disappeared last year. Michelle Troconis appeared in a Stamford courtroom on Friday. The new charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos. Police allege Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, attacked her in her New Canaan home and drove off with her body, which still hasn’t been found. Fotis Dulos was charged with murder but killed himself in January. Troconis was his ex-girlfriend previously pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. Her lawyer denies all the allegations.