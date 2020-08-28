No warning of a gun in body cam footage of shooting death

BOSTON (AP) — Footage from police body cameras depicting the fatal shooting of a man in February shows officers did not warn each other that he had a gun before opening fire. The footage obtained by the Boston Globe contradicts some of the district attorney’s findings in the case. Six police officers shot Juston Root after a confrontation at a Boston hospital and a car chase. Root was carrying a BB gun, which officers said appeared to be a handgun. Root’s family says he had a serious mental illness, and are suing the police for wrongfully killing the 41-year-old. The district attorney’s office says he stands by his report.