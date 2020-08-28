Parents concerned about their special needs students and virtual learning

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Parents of students with special needs are concerned Dane County's order will hurt their kids' education.

"It feels like they've just been left behind," said Lucas Campion, a father of a Stoughton 7th grader.

He is worried about his son Isaac's education.

"He requires one-on-one all-day supervision all day, someone needs to be by his side," Campion said.

He says Isaac is high on the autism spectrum, and virtual learning is not enough to help him learn.

In Marshall, James Cayo has the same concerns about his 3rd grade daughter Julia, who has Down syndrome.

"Trying to do stuff at home, she doesn't do that, that's not a part of what she's grown up with," Cayo said. "That's not a part of her routine it's really really hard for her to adjust to that."

Both fathers are stuck because Public Health Order 9 prohibits school from allowing any in person education for grades 3 through 12.

"Their hands are tied as far as allowing Isaac to get any assistance from them," Campion said.

Stoughton school officials say they're providing as much virtual assistance as they can, but would much prefer if the order allowed them to help in person.

"Virtual learning is a sound platform, but as an educator, nothing compares to face-to-face education," said Tim Onsager, Stoughton Area School District Administrator.

Onsager says they were planning on being all virtual regardless of the order, but they were also planning allowing students who need in-person assistance, like special needs students, to come in starting mid-September.

In an email Cayo received Friday, Marshall School District Administrator Dan Grady said they hoped the order would be amended so they would be able to accomodate one-on-one instruction by September 8th as they had originally planned.

Even if that didn't work, Cayo suggested allowing him to transport his daughter to a district outside of the county so she could get help there, an idea he got from school sports.

"The sports teams, football in particular is being shipped out of Dane County so that they can do practice which I completely understand, there's nothing wrong with that," he said. "So it's not that far of a leap for my daughter who has special needs to get a the education she needs outside of Dane County."

However, under federal law, school districts are required to provide an appropriate level of free education for students with special needs, and school districts are unsure about how this affects them.

"We have urged Public Health to sit down with the Department of Public Instruction to work on that exact question," Onsager said.

An official with Public Health Madison & Dane County said Friday that they are working on the issue and hope to provide an answer to families next week.