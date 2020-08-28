Parents protest order limiting in-person schooling

(WKOW) -- Three lawsuits have been filed challenging the public health emergency order restricting in-person school in Dane County.

Some say the quality of online education is not as good.

Some parents who feel that way demonstrated along John Nolen Drive during the evening rush hour.

They want to spread their message so others join their effort.

"A lot of people actually feel this way but they're intimidated by the organization of government," said Nicholas DiMiceli who organized the protest.

"How do you ever actually have a voice when it's just repeatedly burdened upon you? And I think a lot of people actually hold there opinions that they want their kids back at school, but they don't know where to start."

Dane County officials say the order is lawful and designed to keep kids and the community safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.