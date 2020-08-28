Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Tipperary Road in the Town of Dekorra.

Authorities say the crash happened Friday at 2:46 p.m.

The preliminary investigation reveals a van was traveling east on Tipperary Road in a 25 MPH zone when it veered right and went off the road. The vehicle then overcorrected and began to spin, before crossing Tipperary Road.

A pedestrian was walking against traffic and was hit by the van. The vehicle then went up a retaining wall and rolled over.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man from Poynette, died at the scene. The driver of the van, a 76-year-old man from Dane, was trapped inside his vehicle and received minor injuries in the crash. The names of those involved aren't yet being released.

Authorities believe speed is a factor in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.