Pet of the Week: Meet Zuzu!

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A cat at the Dane County Humane Society is our Pet of the Week!

Zuzu was featured on Wake Up Wisconsin on Friday.

She is 2-years-old and described as a sweet, well-mannered cat in search of a forever home.

Workers at the DCHS say she can be shy at first, but she will show you lots of love when she gets comfortable.

If you're interested in meeting Zuzu or any of the other animals up for a adoption at the DCHS, call (608) 838-0413 ext. 145 to set up a visit.