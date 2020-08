TOKYO (AP) — A senior member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party confirms Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is stepping down because of his declining health. Hiroshige Seko, a party secretary general for the Upper House of the parliament, confirmed that Abe told party executives he is resigning as prime minister. Seko said Abe said he decided to resign in order not to cause trouble. Abe has a news conference scheduled later Friday.