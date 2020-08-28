Restaurants, gyms slam California virus rules, see closings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Restaurant and gym owners are warning they cannot survive under California’s new set of rules outlining when businesses can reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. The California Restaurant Association says as many as 1 million workers are out of a job, and many restaurants have closed around the state. They say more will continue to shut down because the guidelines will keep most indoor dining rooms shuttered. Francesca Schuler, an advisory board member of the California Fitness Alliance, says the industry will not survive under guidelines strictly limiting capacity. And restrictions on nail and skin salons were slammed by the Professional Beauty Federation of California.