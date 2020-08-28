Serial armed robber sentenced to nine years in federal prison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Nicholas K. Murn, 26, of Whitewater, pleaded guilty and was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to nine years in federal prison for committing five armed robberies of Rock County businesses during a two-week period in October 2019.

After his prison sentence, Murn will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

Murn committed the following robberies:

1. Tex’s Grocery, 1909 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin, on October 17, 2019;

2. Casey’s General Store, 464 S. John Paul Road, Milton, Wisconsin, on October 23, 2019;

3. Stop N’ Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee Street, Janesville, Wisconsin, on October 24, 2019

4. Mulligans BP Convenience, 3961 Milton Avenue, Janesville, on October 26, 2019; and

5. Rollette Oil Gas Station, 1451 Madison Road, Beloit, on October 30, 2019.

Prosecutors say Murn wielded a firearm during each robbery, and because of it, he was subject to a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence, which is what he asked Judge Conley to impose.

Judge Conley denied his request due to the trauma Murn inflicted on the victims.