Sheriff: Deputy suspended after handcuffing elderly woman

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida deputy has been suspended after placing an elderly woman who ran a stop sign in handcuffs. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced during a news conference Wednesday that the deputy had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. Dorothy Friedenreich told news outlets her arms were badly bruised and cut when she was handcuffed in the driveway of her Bonita Springs home on Aug. 17. The 91-year-old woman ended up going to the emergency room for her injuries. Friedenreich says she didn’t realized she had rolled through the stop sign less than a minute from her house.