Shuttered Philippine TV network ends newscasts to millions

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ largest TV network has broadcast its final newscasts to millions of provincial viewers with announcers tearfully bidding goodbye after lawmakers voted to reject its license renewal. ABS-CBN Corp. says it will only be able to distribute its news programs over cable in metropolitan Manila after Friday as it scaled down operations following a vote by a House of Representatives committee to reject the renewal of its 25-year franchise. It’s the largest closure of news programs in an Asian bastion of democracy in recent memory and involved laying off news anchors and canceling programs that have gained widespread popularity in recent decades. Many announcers wept or fought back tears as they thanked their viewers.