Stolen Mercedes crashes into squad car as thieves get away, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police tried to arrest people inside a stolen Mercedes-Benz yesterday, but MPD says the driver ended up accelerating into a squad car and was able to get away following the minor crash.

The car's Sun Prairie owner had been tracking the Mercedes via GPS after it was stolen from his home, according to a Madison police incident report.

He told 911 that it was stopped in a handicapped parking stall in front of the Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd.

Madison police moved in on the car, announcing their presence, and parked an unmarked squad directly in front of the Mercedes' hood.

Instead of complying with police orders, police say the driver hit the gas, pushing the squad out of the way, and speeding off on Midvale Boulevard.

GPS tracking later led officers to Northridge Terrace where the car was found unoccupied and returned to its owner.