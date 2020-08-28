Tanker stranded off Malta with migrants rescued 3 weeks ago

ROME (AP) — A tanker that rescued 27 migrants at Malta’s request three weeks ago is still awaiting permission Friday to bring them to land, and supplies aboard are reportedly running low. The Danish-flagged Maersk Etienne, operated by Maersk Tankers, took aboard the migrants, including a pregnant woman and a child, from their foundering small boat shortly before it sank. According to Danish Shipping, a trade and employer organization, the Etienne’s crew has supplied the migrants with blankets, water and food while it anchors off Malta’s coast. Like Italy, Malta, in the central Mediterranean, insists that fellow European Union nations pledge to take in rescued migrants before letting them disembark.