Tesla targeted in failed ransomware extortion scheme

BOSTON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk solved the scintillating mystery in a tweet. A 27-year-old Russian had been arrested for allegedly offering an insider $1 million to assist in a ransomware extortion attack on a company operating in Nevada. But prosecutors declined to name the target when they announced the arrest. So Musk obliged. It was the electric car company’s Nevada battery factory. Court papers say the prospective recruit was someone the arrested man —- who had flown to the U.S. on a tourist visa —- had first met in 2016. But the complaint says the prospective recruit told Tesla, which informed the FBI.