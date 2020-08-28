Trump pardons Alice Johnson, who praised him in RNC speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pardoned a woman who was a featured speaker on the final night of the Republican National Convention and had praised him as a compassionate leader. Trump on Friday pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. Trump commuted her life sentence in 2018 at the urging of Kim Kardashian West. Trump said Johnson has done an “incredible job” since her release with identifying additional prisoners who also could be eligible for early release. Johnson said Thursday that she was free “by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump.”