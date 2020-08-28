Trump still faces skepticism in suburbs following convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sought to use this past week to make the case he alone has what it takes to maintain law and order and steer a virus-battered nation out of the public health and economic crisis. But as the incumbent emerges from the Republican National Convention, voters and GOP strategists say he still has work to do as he tries to win over suburban women and bolster his position with waffling supporters. The campaign aims to turn out Trump’s base while also trying to win over nonvoters and drive up negative impressions of Democrat Joe Biden so that some of his possible backers stay home.