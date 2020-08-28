Two arrests made in connection with Madison shooting

(UPDATE) -- Madison police say Alfa Umar, 22, and Mariana Sanchez, 18, are facing attempted homicide charges in connection with the shooting.

They were arrested Thursday afternoon as they walked out of an apartment building in the 200 block of N. Thompson Drive.

According to Madison police, Umar had a .45-caliber handgun on him at the time he was arrested.

Sanchez is accused of being party to the crimes.

Police say the gun violence was targeted.

It happened near the intersection of Oak Street and Commercial Avenue. Investigators said it appeared their SUV was being chased by a dark-colored sedan, and at least one person from the sedan fired at the victims. The SUV crashed into a home in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue after the shots were fired.

Both male victims were taken to the hospital, and at the time, one of them had life-threatening injuries.

