Two homicide arrests made in connection with Madison shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people have been arrested on homicide charges in connection with a shooting on Madison's east side last week.

According to Dane County Jail records, Alfa Mohammed Umar and Mariana Isabell Sanchez were booked on first degree intentional homicide charges around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Madison police say the arrests are in connection with a double shooting on Madison's east side on Aug. 21.

It happened near the intersection of Oak Street and Commercial Avenue. Investigators said it appeared their SUV was being chased by a dark-colored sedan, and at least one person from the sedan fired at the victims. The SUV crashed into a home in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue after the shots were fired.

Both male victims were taken to the hospital, and at the time, one of them had life-threatening injuries.

