UN council approves cut in Lebanon peacekeepers as US sought

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution cutting the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon and expanding its mandate to address U.S. and Israeli concerns about activities of the militant group Hezbollah in the area. The resolution adopted Friday reduced the troop ceiling for the force from 15,000 to 13,000 under U.S. pressure. It made another concession to the Trump administration and Israel calling for “prompt and full access” to sites requested by U.N. peacekeepers for investigation, including tunnels from Lebanon to Israel. The council president sent an email to members, obtained by AP, announcing the vote result.