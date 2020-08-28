‘Watchmen’ director is among women making an Emmy splash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming Emmy Awards could prove a good night for female directors. Four of the six nominees in the limited series category are women, including “Watchmen” director Steph Green. She calls it “fantastic” to see so many female directors and to see their work recognized. Green was nominated for the “Little Fear of Lightning” episode from HBO’s “Watchmen” series, which includes a memorable house of mirrors scene. “Watchmen” received a leading 26 nods for the prime-time Emmys. The graphic novel-based drama is produced by Damon Lindelof, whose credits include “Lost” and “The Leftovers.” The Emmy ceremony will air Sept. 20 on ABC.