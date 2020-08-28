Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California wildfires are slowly being corralled as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements help firefighters. Two of the largest fires in state history are both 35% contained. Around 50,000 people have been allowed back home in the past two days as evacuation orders were lifted for counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and wine country. Hundreds of California fires in recent weeks have killed at least seven people and burned more than 1,500 homes. But a heat wave eased this week and cooler weather is expected to continue into Friday.