52 hospitalized, 2 more deaths due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported 2 more deaths and 52 hospitalizations since yesterday.

The Department of Health Services reported 9,156 new test results since yesterday, of which 843—or 9.2 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 90.8 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average, at 703 new cases per day is above 690 a week ago.

DHS reported 2 new deaths, raising the total at 1,113 people (1.5 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 8,313 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 65,265 or 88.2 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 52 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 291 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Aug. 28 9.2 Aug. 27 8.1 Aug. 26 7.4 Aug. 25 6.4 Aug. 24 8.1 Aug. 23 9.4 Aug. 22 10.9 Aug. 21 7.8

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Aug. 28 2 52 1113 5736 Aug. 27 11 33 1111 5684 Aug. 26 6 41 1100 5651 Aug. 25 13 37 1094 5610 Aug. 24 0 15 1081 5573 Aug. 23 0 13 1081 5558 Aug. 22 13 40 1081 5545 Aug. 21 1 36 1068 5505

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

