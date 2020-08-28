With improving virus data, California looks to reopen again

LOS ANGELS (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce plans for reopening businesses that were shuttered in July amid soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The steps he announces Friday could move the state slowly back toward normalcy heading into fall. The California Restaurant Association hopes Newsom will allow the return of indoor dining. Businesses and local governments buffeted by the outbreak say they need clarity in state rules to avoid confusion over who can reopen, and when. Newsom ordered sweeping closures last month, shuttering bars, indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons.