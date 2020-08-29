2-story restaurant collapses in China, killing 13 people

BEIJING (AP) — Thirteen people have been killed in China after a two-story restaurant collapsed. State broadcaster CCTV said in on social media that 30 others were rescued from the rubble. The restaurant in Shanxi province was hosting a gathering at the time of Saturday’s collapse. Hundreds of workers, wearing hardhats and face masks, searched for trapped survivors in a daylong operation. Video posted by CCTV showed them hefting heavy pieces of concrete. At least once, the remaining frame of the building shook but didn’t fall. The cause of the collapse was unclear.