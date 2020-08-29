Anger after French magazine depicts Black lawmaker as slave

PARIS (AP) — A French magazine has apologized after portraying a Black lawmaker as a slave, as officials across France’s political spectrum decried the publication. Legislator Danielle Obono said the publication flies in the face of those who complain that free speech is threatened by the fight against racism and sexism. The magazine, which caters to readers on the right and far right, said the wasn’t designed to wound Obono, and denied that it was an attention-getting ploy. Anti-racism activists said the publication reflected a creeping acceptance of extremist views in France, fueled by social media. The prime minister and others rallied to support Obono.