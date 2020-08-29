Asia Today: Cases still rise in SKorea, Malaysia stays shut

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 323 new coronavirus cases as health officials prepare to tighten distancing restrictions in the greater capital area. The 16th consecutive day of triple-digit jumps brought the national caseload to 19,400. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most of the new cases come from the densely populated Seoul area, where health workers have struggled to track infections linked to churches, restaurants, schools and apartment buildings. The country has added 4,630 cases over the last 16 days, raising fears about overwhelming hospitals. Cases in Australia’s Victoria state dropped below 100 and Malaysia extended its pandemic movement restrictions including banning foreign tourists until the end of the year.