Bucks aim to secure series victory over the Magic

Orlando Magic (33-40, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -13.5; over/under is 226.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Milwaukee leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the Eastern Conference first round over the Orlando Magic in game five. The Bucks won the previous meeting 121-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points to lead Milwaukee to the win and Nikola Vucevic recorded 31 points in defeat for Orlando.

The Bucks have gone 37-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee has a 38-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic are 20-23 in conference matchups. Orlando ranks fifth in the NBA giving up only 108.3 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 5.6 assists, and scores 29.5 points per game. Brook Lopez is averaging 15.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 19.6 points and has added 10.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Terrence Ross is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 49.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, six steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 43.0% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: out (undisclosed).

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.