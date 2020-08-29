Columbia taking slave-owning doctor’s name off campus dorm

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University is taking the name of its medical school’s founder off of a campus dormitory because he owned slaves and once advertised a reward for the return of one who ran away. Columbia President Lee Bollinger told students and faculty in a letter Friday that the university was not erasing Samuel Bard’s contributions to the school but that it became clear amid a global reckoning on racism and racist legacies that having a dorm named for him was not appropriate. Bard, who lived from 1742 to 1821, was a pioneer in obstetrics, helped develop a treatment for diphtheria and served as the personal physician to President George Washington. In 1767, he founded what is now known as Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.