DHS reports six more deaths connected to COVID-19

(APP USERS CLICK FOR CHART VIEW)

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin health officials reported six more deaths and 39 hospitalizations on Saturday.

The Department of Health Services reported 8,752 new test results since yesterday, of which 819—or 9.4 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of positive cases is at 8.2 percent.

DHS reported six new deaths, raising the total at 1,119 people (1.5 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 7,933 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 66,075 or 88.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 39 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 309 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 103 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Aug. 29 9.4 Aug. 28 9.2 Aug. 27 8.1 Aug. 26 7.4 Aug. 25 6.4 Aug. 24 8.1 Aug. 23 9.4 Aug. 22 10.9

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/29/2020 Negative as of 8/29/2020 Deaths as of 8/29/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/29/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/29/2020 Adams 108 3,125 3 538.0 3% Ashland 34 2,018 1 216.4 3% Barron 371 7,376 3 819.9 1% Bayfield 44 2,445 1 293.5 2% Brown 5,319 58,628 58 2047.5 1% Buffalo 60 1,948 2 455.7 3% Burnett 40 2,103 2 262.2 5% Calumet 491 7,817 2 985.8 0% Chippewa 342 11,987 0 537.4 0% Clark 239 4,420 8 692.9 3% Columbia 349 11,669 2 612.8 1% Crawford 102 3,902 0 626.2 0% Dane 5,387 161,085 40 1016.7 1% Dodge 1,120 19,081 5 1276.0 0% Door 128 5,176 3 466.5 2% Douglas 249 6,102 0 573.7 0% Dunn 173 6,602 0 388.8 0% Eau Claire 790 17,494 6 767.1 1% Florence 24 723 0 553.4 0% Fond du Lac 1,081 18,045 9 1056.5 1% Forest 77 1,167 4 853.8 5% Grant 432 10,781 17 833.5 4% Green 265 6,058 1 718.9 0% Green Lake 90 3,006 0 479.8 0% Iowa 118 4,426 0 499.6 0% Iron 121 1,343 1 2117.2 1% Jackson 76 5,842 1 370.6 1% Jefferson 889 15,605 6 1050.2 1% Juneau 193 6,940 1 730.5 1% Kenosha 2,939 32,614 62 1746.0 2% Kewaunee 169 2,984 2 830.1 1% La Crosse 1,156 20,636 1 980.9 0% Lafayette 185 2,766 0 1105.5 0% Langlade 84 2,708 2 438.3 2% Lincoln 82 3,944 1 294.5 1% Manitowoc 513 12,289 2 646.0 0% Marathon 771 17,435 13 570.0 2% Marinette 602 8,369 6 1485.1 1% Marquette 89 2,484 1 585.3 1% Menominee 28 1,939 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,977 219,192 489 2512.8 2% Monroe 280 8,643 2 615.4 1% Oconto 419 7,196 2 1115.7 0% Oneida 210 6,354 0 594.1 0% Outagamie 1,799 31,306 19 973.7 1% Ozaukee 897 15,618 18 1016.0 2% Pepin 46 1,156 0 633.4 0% Pierce 289 5,859 5 694.7 2% Polk 171 7,203 2 394.5 1% Portage 587 10,744 1 831.5 0% Price 36 2,157 0 266.9 0% Racine 3,988 54,442 89 2041.0 2% Richland 47 3,465 4 268.0 9% Rock 1,667 29,246 26 1030.5 2% Rusk 24 1,627 1 169.2 4% Sauk 634 16,848 3 996.9 0% Sawyer 157 3,891 0 959.1 0% Shawano 262 7,557 0 638.9 0% Sheboygan 1,022 18,863 8 887.1 1% St. Croix 628 12,828 7 714.3 1% Taylor 98 2,280 3 481.4 3% Trempealeau 411 5,521 2 1396.2 0% Vernon 97 4,606 0 317.9 0% Vilas 102 3,426 0 472.4 0% Walworth 1,689 19,769 27 1639.6 2% Washburn 63 2,380 0 401.6 0% Washington 1,595 20,927 29 1185.6 2% Waukesha 5,525 67,629 74 1385.1 1% Waupaca 655 8,984 17 1273.2 3% Waushara 152 5,815 2 630.3 1% Winnebago 1,493 32,501 21 878.6 1% Wood 450 11,625 2 614.1 0% Total 74,800 1,164,740 1,119 1294.5 1%

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.