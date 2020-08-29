A dry, cooler, and less humid weekend!

MADISON (WKOW) - The steamy and for some areas for very stormy weather has ended with a very pleasant weekend on the way!

SET UP

A cool front swept through this evening bringing with it widely scattered storms. Now cooler and drier air will move in behind the front and set us up for a pleasant weekend!

Cooler tomorrow with temps a bit below average.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny, a bit breezy with a flow out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, cooler and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant with temps in the mid 70s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with a few storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.



A few more showers are possible overnight.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers still possible and temps in the low 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s.

Dew points will be about 20 degrees cooler this weekend. This will make it feel much less humid.