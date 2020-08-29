Flooding blocks all lanes of WIS 44 at the Fox River

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, all lanes of WIS 44 at the Fox River are blocked due to flooding.

The first report of water on the roadway came Friday morning around 11:30 a.m.

As of 4:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies said the road was still closed.

Drivers can take an alternate route: For northbound drivers, go east on WIS 44 to North County H to West County E. That will bring you back to WIS 44. For southbound drivers, the department recommends the reverse of those directions.

Columbia County as a whole is experiencing several flooding incidents that have closed roads and caused problems. Click here for more information on current road closures and river levels.