For health workers, the pandemic Tour de France is a big ask

NICE, France (AP) — Racing around the southern French city of Nice on Saturday, Tour de France riders sped past a hospital where health workers are traumatized by their battle against the coronavirus. Among them is Maude Leneveu. She is a caregiver who spent two months treating patients stricken and dying from COVID-19. She cleaned their bedpans, changed their sheets, fed them and tried to calm their fears. Then she’d go home to breastfeed her baby daughter. She got a bonus of 1,500 euros for that hospital heroism. Riders can easily make that and more in an afternoon at the Tour. 

