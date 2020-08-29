Gulf Coast residents mark 15th anniversary of Katrina

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As people in western Louisiana continue to dig out from Hurricane Laura, residents in eastern Louisiana and Mississippi are marking the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials held a ceremony at 8:29 a.m. Saturday _ the moment the devastating storm made landfall. Cantrell laid a wreath at the city’s Katrina memorial where the remains of unclaimed or unidentified victims of the storm were laid to rest. At the event she encouraged people to remember what happened with Katrina even as people began to dig out from Hurricane Laura.