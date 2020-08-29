Health officials bring COVID testing to homeless in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County health officials hosted a pop-up COVID-19 test site on the Capitol Square Saturday.

It was designed for people who are homeless and not using shelters or day center.

Before the testing a number of community groups, including Catalyst for Change, went out to recruit people to get tested.

"I think it's that special touch of Public Health deciding to bring the testing to these individuals, and having the outreach groups going around to personally invite them. And that makes anybody feel wanted and supported, and so I think that's extremely important in this population," said Michael Moody, with Catalyst for Change.

More than 100 people were tested, which organizers say exceeded their goal.