‘How dare we not vote?’ Black voters organize after DC march

WASHINGTON (AP) — Race in America is front and center during a pandemic that’s disproportionately affected Black Americans. And political experts and activists believe that Friday’s March on Washington delivered a sorely needed rallying cry and boost for voter mobilization as the November election nears. In recent months, protests against police brutality and systemic racism have changed the national discourse about race, elevating it into the national spotlight and at the heart of the presidential campaign. There’s an intensifying effort among African Americans to transform frustration over police brutality, systemic racism and the disproportionate toll of the coronavirus into political power.