In Mexico women inmates find education chance amid pandemic

ALMOLOYA DE JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Prison inmates in Mexico have suffered from coronavirus infections at a higher rate than the country as a whole, and pandemic lockdowns have reduced their already limited contact with the outside world. But women inmates at a prison west of Mexico City have managed to benefit, as the lockdown spurred professionals with time on their hands to donate online classes. In a country still struggling with learning-at-a-distance _ the government decided to hold televised classes because not enough students had a computer and internet _ the women prisoners at the Santiaguito prison have found the technique has opened a new world to them.